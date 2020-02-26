The African Energy Chamber Leads a U.S. – Africa Dialogue During the 49 International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) Annual Conference

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is participating in the 49th International Association of Geophysical Contractors’ Annual Conference;The Chamber is determined to encourage further participation of U.S. companies in Africa’s energy industry. With a mission to attract more U.S. explorers into Africa’s oil and gas industry, the African Energy Chamber has launched key discussions… Read more […]

The African Energy Chamber (https://E...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...