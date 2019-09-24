The African Energy Chamber welcomes the 2019 Big African Oil Deal You Probably Have Not Heard Of

On September 15th, the State of Niger signed the Transport Convention on the construction and exploitation of the upcoming pipeline linking Niger’s Agadem Rift Basin to Benin’s Port Seme. The agreement was signed with the China National Petroleum Corporation’s overseas development arm, CNODC. Two days later, President Mahamadou Issoufou laid the foundation stone in Koulélé. […]

