The African Guarantee Fund joins African Banker Awards as platinum sponsor capping a remarkable year for the fund


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mars 2018 modifié le 23 Mars 2018 - 15:10


The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) ([www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com](http://www.africanguaranteefund.com/)) was officially launched in 2012, as an initiative of the African Development Bank alongside the governments of Spain and Denmark to help financial institutions lend more to SMEs by providing guarantees against risk of defaults. In the last two years the AGF has added the Nordic Development Fund… Read […]

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) ([www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



