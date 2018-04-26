The Central African Republic (CAR) Humanitarian Fund Releases $ 11 Million to Support Humanitarian Response

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Central African Republic (CAR), Najat Rochdi has allocated US$11 million from the Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) for projects countywide to address urgent humanitarian needs prioritized in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This funding will also help in bridging the funding gap observed during the first quarter of the year. The […]

