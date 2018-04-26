Alwihda Info
The Central African Republic (CAR) Humanitarian Fund Releases $ 11 Million to Support Humanitarian Response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Avril 2018 modifié le 28 Avril 2018 - 02:10


The Humanitarian Coordinator for Central African Republic (CAR), Najat Rochdi has allocated US$11 million from the Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) for projects countywide to address urgent humanitarian needs prioritized in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This funding will also help in bridging the funding gap observed during the first quarter of the year. The […]

