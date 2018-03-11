The Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomes the joint statement issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Raila Odinga

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the joint statement issued today (March 9, 2018) by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Raila Odinga, pledging to put their political differences aside and work together to address the challenges confronting their country. “I applaud the leadership shown by President Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga. […]

