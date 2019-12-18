Alwihda Info
The Department of Foreign Affaires (DFA) Spearheads Exports Forum on African Market Opportunities


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2019


The Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of the Middle East and African Affairs (DFA-OMEAA) co-organized with the Department of Trade and Industry–Exports Management Bureau (DTI-EMB) an exports forum entitled, “Market Opportunities and Trends in Africa: The Next Frontier” at Novotel, Quezon City, on 05 December 2019. The Embassies of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa were […]

