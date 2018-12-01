The Deputy Secretary-General Remarks to the African Youth Development Summit

It is wonderful to be here today at the African Youth Development Summit to talk with you about youth leadership, the participation of young women and men in Africa’s development, and the obstacles that stand in their way. Globally, today’s young people are a historic phenomenon — the largest cohort of young people that our […]

It is wonderful to be here today at the African Youth Development Summit to talk with you about youth leadership, the participation of young women and men in Afri...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...