The Global Business Services (GBS) incentive will create employment opportunities for the youth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Janvier 2019


The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says the Global Business Services (GBS) incentive which became effective from 01 January 2019 will create employment opportunities for youth in South Africa. Minister Davies launched the Global Business Services (GBS) Incentive last month at the SA House in London, United Kingdom. Davies says the opportunities […]

