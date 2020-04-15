The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) investigates impact of COVID-19 on health workers

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) (www.HSRC.ac.za), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, will conduct a joint survey looking at how COVID-19 is impacting on health workers. Health workers are on the frontlines of the global fight against COVID-19. Across the world, with South Africa being no exception, […]

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) (www.HSRC.ac.za), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelso...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...