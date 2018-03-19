The Kenya Rugby Union announces the appointment of Ian Snook from New Zealand as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team, The Simbas

The Kenya Rugby Union announces the appointment of Ian Snook as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team,The Simbas. The New Zealand national brings with him a vast wealth of experience, having served in various high profile coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland,Laos, Japan, Croatia,Italy and South Africa. He […]

