The Kenya Rugby Union announces the appointment of Ian Snook from New Zealand as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team, The Simbas


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Kenya Rugby Union announces the appointment of Ian Snook as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team,The Simbas. The New Zealand national brings with him a vast wealth of experience, having served in various high profile coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland,Laos, Japan, Croatia,Italy and South Africa. He […]

