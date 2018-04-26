The President of the Republic of the Sudan Awards the First-Class Order of the Two Niles to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan

The President of the Republic of the Sudan, Omar Al Bashir, awarded today the First-Class Order of the Two Niles to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan (UNRC/HC) Marta Ruedas in appreciation for her service to Sudan during the period between August 2015 to April 2018. “It is a great honour to […]

