The Prime Minister receives Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

On Monday 9 December, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will receive Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. They will discuss Ethiopia’s reform efforts and enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Ethiopia on bilateral and multilateral issues. Prime Minister Abiy has been awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for “his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and […]

