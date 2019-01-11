Alwihda Info
The Provisional Election Results in the Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Janvier 2019


The United States takes note of the National Independent Electoral Commission’s announcement of the provisional results of December 30 elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We congratulate the millions of courageous voters who went to the polls across DRC to cast their ballots after two years of delay. Many of these voters waited […]

The United States takes note of the National Independent Electoral Commission’s announcement of the provisional results of Decemb...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



