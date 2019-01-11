The Provisional Election Results in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The United States takes note of the National Independent Electoral Commission’s announcement of the provisional results of December 30 elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We congratulate the millions of courageous voters who went to the polls across DRC to cast their ballots after two years of delay. Many of these voters waited […]

