The Republic of Mali’s Independence Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the Government and people of Mali on your country’s 59th Independence Day. The United States and Mali enjoy a strong partnership based on shared goals of strengthening democracy, promoting security, and increasing economic […]

