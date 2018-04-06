The Secretary-General: Message on International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda – 7 April 2018: Twenty-four years ago, more than 800,000 people were systematically killed in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The victims were overwhelmingly Tutsi, but also included moderate Hutu, Twa and others. Today we remember all those […]

