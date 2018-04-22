The Shared Value Shift: It’s Time for Business to Take the Lead in Africa – For Real

The business world is changing, and those who do not stay ahead of the curve are sure to be left behind. It is no longer sufficient to take a profit-first business approach: not only is it not sustainable for the long term, but consumers at all levels are now demanding that the business world develop […]
The business world is changing, and those who do not stay ahead of the curve are sure to be left behind. It is no longer sufficient to take a profit-first business approach: not only is ...
The business world is changing, and those who do not stay ahead of the curve are sure to be left behind. It is no longer sufficient to take a profit-first business approach: not only is ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...