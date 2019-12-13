The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Awash Bank Partnership Expands $6.4 Million in Credit Opportunities to Agriculture Enterprises in Ethiopia

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Awash Bank have announced a new partnership that will make up to US $6.4 million in financing available to microfinance institutions and small- and medium-sized agricultural businesses in Ethiopia. Under a USAID Development Credit Authority (DCA) agreement, this program will expand commercial bank lending into underserved areas […]

