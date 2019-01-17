Alwihda Info
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is monitoring military mobilisation of forces in Tripoli closely; warns a gainst any breach of ceasefire and endangering civilians’ lives


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the recent military mobilisation of forces in southern Tripoli and is monitoring the situation closely. UNSMIL warns parties against any breach of the ceasefire agreement concluded on 04 and 09 September 2018, compromising stability in the capital and, most importantly, endangering the lives of civilians […]

