The United States Mission to the African Union (USAU) is holding a one-day Africa Entrepreneur Forum in Addis Ababa on February 11, 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Forum will bring together 24 Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Mandela Washington Fellows from 12 different countries across sub-Saharan Africa in Addis Ababa to identify opportunities and challenges for African entrepreneurs. The daylong event will gather multi-sectoral entrepreneurs from the continent along with potential angel investors. The forum will connect participants working in… Read […]

