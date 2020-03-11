The United States Sanctions Two Zimbabwean Officials for Human Rights Abuses

Today, the United States designated Anselem Sanyatwe and Owen Ncube for their role in human rights abuses related to political repression in Zimbabwe. These designations demonstrate continued U.S. commitment to promoting accountability for human rights abuses. The State Department urges the Government of Zimbabwe to immediately end state-sponsored violence including against peaceful protesters, civil… Read […]

