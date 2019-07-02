The United States is Providing $98 Million in Assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Response to the Ebola Outbreak

The United States is providing more than $98 million in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in response to the Ebola outbreak since it began in August 2018. Last month, USAID Administrator Mark Green visited Ebola-affected areas in the DRC to observe programming and response efforts and met brave local community leaders and the health […]

