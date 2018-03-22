Alwihda Info
The Voice Afrique Season 2 : The Live Shows Are About To Kick Off!


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mars 2018


After the Blind Auditions, the Battle and the Knockout Rounds, VOXAFRICA (www.VoxAfrica.com) announces the exciting Live Shows. The competition is fierce and the 16 final contestants are known! The Voice Afrique will run over 4 more weeks on VOXAFRICA francophone Africa and Europe platforms, every Saturday at 20h00 GMT : – 24 March 2018: Road […]

