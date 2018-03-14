The World’s Premier Mountain Bike (MTB) Race Joins Forces with LiveU to Provide Highest Quality Live Coverage

The world’s most televised mountain biking race, The Absa Cape Epic ([www.Cape-Epic.com](http://www.cape-epic.com/)), has teamed up with LiveU ([www.LiveU.tv](http://www.liveu.tv/)) to provide live coverage of the 8-day mountain bike stage race in South Africa’s Western Cape. The Prologue and Grand Finale will be broadcast live on TV, with the Grand Finale being broadcast in more than 50 […]

The world’s most televised mountain biking race, The Absa Cape Epic ([www.Cape-Epic.com](

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...