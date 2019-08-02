The Zambia Rugby 7s season kicks off this weekend at the Red Path Mining 7s (aka Muf 7s) set for the Leopards Cage in Mufulira on Saturday 3rd August, 2019. This comes after the close of the 15s league in June which was won by Red Arrows Rugby Team who beat resurgent Mufulira Leopards Rugby […]

