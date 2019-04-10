Alwihda Info
The victory of Kenya over previously unbeaten Namibia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In Nairobi, the “Chipus”, the under-20s Kenyan selection, emerged as victors from the African Under-20 Championship Tournament, beating the Namibians, the previously unconquered title-holders. This was an remarkable victory dislodging Namibia from its throne for the first time. In another surprise of the tournament, Senegal, ranked 4th, managed to beat the Tunisian delegation which was […]

