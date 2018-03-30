Their 15-year mission a success, UN peacekeepers depart a stable and grateful Liberia

The conclusion of the 15-year operation follows a landmark election that resulted in the country’s first transfer of power from one elected president to another in 70 years. The newly elected President, George Manneh Weah, spoke for many Liberians as he thanked the UN for helping to make that possible. “In our darkest days, the […]

The conclusion of the 15-year operation follows a landmark election that resulted in the country’s first transfer of power from one elected president to anoth...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...