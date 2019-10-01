Alwihda Info
Three Months After Tajoura Airstrike, IOM Renews Calls for Urgent Action


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Three months after the airstrike on the Tajoura detention centre that tragically killed 53 migrants and left over 130 injured, vulnerable migrants returned from sea continue to be taken to this facility. The bombed detention centre remains operational to this day, despite urgent and persistent calls to close Tajoura, especially due to its proximity to […]

