Tizeti Launches High-Speed 4G LTE to Accelerate Broadband Penetration in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In line with its focus on accelerating access to affordable broadband connectivity in Africa’s underserved populations, Tizeti (https://www.Tizeti.com/), West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider, has launched its 4G LTE network in Nigeria, with the plans to extend to leading cities in Nigeria and West Africa in 2020. Announcing the rollout of high-speed 4G services […]

In line with its focus on accelerating access to affordable broadband connectivity in Africa’s unders...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



