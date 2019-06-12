“To integrate Africa, bring down the walls,” Adesina urges at 2019 African Development Bank Annual Meetings Open in Malabo

African leaders on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to fast-track the continent’s regional integration process in order to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation. The call was made at the opening ceremony of the Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, with the theme: “Regional Integration for Africa’s Economic Prosperity.” “Apart and divided, Africa is weakened.… […]

