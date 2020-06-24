Togo: African Development Bank approves $3 million loan reallocation to agriculture sector for COVID-19 response

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved the reallocation of $3 million in loan resources to help Togo purchase agricultural inputs to enhance food security in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The approval on 18 June, enables required funds from a previously approved African Development Fund (ADF) loan to […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved the reallocation of $3 million in loan resources to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...