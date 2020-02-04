Togo’s Breaking Ground on West Africa’s Largest Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project Sets it on a Path Towards Energy Transition

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) addresses its heartfelt congratulations to the Republic of Togo for breaking ground on its 50MW Mohamed Bin Zayed Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex today in Blitta. The project was launched in presence of H.E. Faure E. Gnassingbe, President of the Republic of Togo, and Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, […]

