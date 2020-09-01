Alwihda Info
Tour de France Stage 4: Reaction


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Septembre 2020


Stage four of the 2020 Tour de France saw the race’s first mountain-top finish. NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) plan for the day hinged primarily on guiding climber Domenico Pozzovivo into the finale in order for him to maintain his steady position on the overall race classification. The stage was won by Primoz Roglic (TJV) with […]

