Trade ministers welcome £140 million investment in Nigeria and Pakistan

The new investments were announced as Pakistan and Nigeria joined 53 nations in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), with the benefits of intra-Commonwealth trade high on the agenda. New investment Global consumer brand Unilever will invest £86 million in new manufacturing capacity at its 4 factories in Pakistan. Anglo-Dutch oil giant […]

The new investments were announced as Pakistan and Nigeria joined 53 nations in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Govern...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...