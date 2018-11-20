Transparency in Military Spending in Sub-Saharan Africa Higher than Expected, New Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Report

The level of transparency in military spending in sub-Saharan Africa is greater than previously thought, according to a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) (www.SIPRI.org). Between 2012 and 2017, 45 of the 47 states surveyed published at least one official budget document in a timely manner online. Contrary to common belief, […]

