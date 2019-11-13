Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals

Spend among African travellers could increase by 27 percent over the next year if they were able to move more freely within the continent, new research from Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) (https://www.Sabre.com/) reveals at today’s 51st African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly in Mauritius. More than 5,000 people across Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa […]

