Troika Statement on the Formation of South Sudan’s Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey toward a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government as they committed to in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. The United States, the United […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



