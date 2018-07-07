Two Years After Crisis Erupts, Over 31,500 People Remain Displaced in Wau, South Sudan

Since conflict broke out in Wau, South Sudan, in June 2016, more than 31,500 people remain displaced from their homes. Together with partners, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continues to provide support to displaced, host and returnee communities across Wau while extending humanitarian assistance to families affected by recent insecurity in mid-June 2018. While […]

