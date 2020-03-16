U.S. Africa Command cancels exercise Obangame Express

After careful consideration with exercise participants and host-nation countries, exercise Obangame Express 2020 has been canceled. Obangame Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and tactical interdiction expertise to enhance the collective capabilities of participating nations to counter sea-based illicit activity. The decision… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/us-africa-command-cancels-exercise-obangame-expr...
