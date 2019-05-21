Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick to travel to South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick will travel to South Africa May 23 to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. The Deputy Administrator is part of the Presidential Delegation designated to represent the U.S. Government at the May 25 inauguration in Pretoria, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...