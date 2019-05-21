U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick to travel to South Africa

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick will travel to South Africa May 23 to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. The Deputy Administrator is part of the Presidential Delegation designated to represent the U.S. Government at the May 25 inauguration in Pretoria, […]

