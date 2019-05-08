U.S. Ambassador travels to Ashanti Region to promote USA-Ghana Partnerships

Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan traveled to the Ashanti Region from May 2-7 to promote partnerships on health, education, good governance, and economic development between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana. On May 3, Ambassador Sullivan paid a visit to the Regional Minister of Ashanti, the Honorable Simon Osei-Mensah, with whom she […]

