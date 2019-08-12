U.S. Central Girls and U.S. West Boys Win 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship

U.S. Central (girls) and U.S. West (boys) won the 2019 Jr. NBA (https://Jr.NBA.com/) Global Championship today at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The two Global Championship finals, televised on FOX, featured U.S. Central defeating Canada 72-35 in the girls division and U.S. West defeating Africa 70-61 in the boys […]

