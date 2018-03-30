Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Companies meet with Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) to promote Libya’s economy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On March 22, the U.S. Embassy Libya External Office, based in Tunis, and the Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) co-hosted a U.S.-Libya commercial roundtable, bringing together representatives of U.S. companies to learn about LLIDF’s priorities on private sector investment to advance shared interests in creating essential infrastructure and diversifying Libya’s economy. This is […]

On March 22, the U.S. Embassy Libya External Office, based in Tunis, and the Libya Local ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2018

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché 25/03/2018

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "J’ai décidé de frapper sans hésitation"

30/03/2018

Tchad : Mariam Mahamat Nour entre dans le gouvernement

30/03/2018

Tchad : Le Centre Américain a reçu plus de 18 000 demandes d’adhésion

30/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Cameroun:ALUMNI au chevet des élèves et enseignants du lycée de Mballa2
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 23/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 29/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial : une situation stable exigée

Le regroupement familial : une situation stable exigée

Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance 27/03/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

REACTION - 27/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe 24/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.