U.S. Companies meet with Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) to promote Libya’s economy

On March 22, the U.S. Embassy Libya External Office, based in Tunis, and the Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) co-hosted a U.S.-Libya commercial roundtable, bringing together representatives of U.S. companies to learn about LLIDF’s priorities on private sector investment to advance shared interests in creating essential infrastructure and diversifying Libya’s economy. This is […]

On March 22, the U.S. Embassy Libya External Office, based in Tunis, and the Libya Local ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...