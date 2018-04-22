U.S. Embassy Brings Egyptians and Americans Together to Celebrate 2018 Earth Day

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo celebrated Earth Day 2018 on April 22 by bringing together interested Egyptians and Americans at the American Center at the Maadi Public Library for an environmental “Teach-In.” The event featured a film showing and panel discussion, with the purpose of raising awareness of today’s environmental challenges and celebrating progress in […]

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo celebrated Earth Day 2018 on April 22 by bringing together interested Egyptians and Americans at the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...