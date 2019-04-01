Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy Honors Three Rwandan Women of Courage


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2019


The U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, honored three Rwandan women today with the 2019 Rwandan Women of Courage award at an event at his home in celebration of Women’s History Month. The three women — Christine Ashimwe, Dative Nakabonye, and Christine Mukeshimana — were selected from more than 2,000 nominations submitted by members of […]

