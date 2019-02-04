U.S. Embassy Launches 2nd SolveIT! — National Innovation Competition

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is sponsoring the second SolveIT! A national innovation competition, where Ethiopian youths will develop tech-based solutions to address community challenges. The program officially launched in Addis Ababa on February 1, 2019, with regional launches to follow in 14 other cities in […]
The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is spons...
The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is spons...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...