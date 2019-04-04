U.S. Investments Improve Skills of Nearly 50,000 Ethiopian Health Workers

The United States marked the completion of its seven-year Strengthening Human Resources for Health project that improved skills training for nearly 50,000 health workers to enhance the quality of care and services in Ethiopia. Under this program, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) invested in more than 90 public and private higher education institutions […]

