U.S. Supports Women’s Economic Development with New Shea Processing Center and Warehousing Facility in the Northern Region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Février 2020


On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan inaugurated a shea butter processing facility and warehouse for the Tiyumtaba Women’s Shea Cooperative of Sorogu, located in the Sagnerigu Municipality in the Northern Region of Ghana. The new facility, is part of a U.S. Government effort to partner with communities, companies, and non-profit organizations […]

