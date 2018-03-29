Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Trade and Development Agency Supports Wind Energy in Mozambique Through U.S. Solutions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to eleQtra (Moçambique) Limitada for a feasibility study to assess the viability of a 120 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to be developed in two phases of 60 MW each, located in the Namaacha District in southern Mozambique. This plant will be among Mozambique’s first utility-scale […]

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to eleQtra (Moçambique) Limitada for a feasibility study to assess the viability of a 120 megawatt ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2018

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad: Le centre de prévention de l'extrémisme a présenté aujourd'hui dix projets

Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché Tchad : semaine de la francophonie à Abéché 25/03/2018

Populaires

Afrique : Les interactions entre les médias et les administrations fiscales au centre d'un débat

29/03/2018

Le regroupement familial : une situation stable exigée

29/03/2018

China seeks rational development of outbound investment

29/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 23/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 27/03/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance

Production de pétrole au Congo : la SONAREP, un pilier incontournable de la SNPC pour renverser la tendance

L’acquisition de la nationalité française, conditionnée à une adhésion aux valeurs de la République L’acquisition de la nationalité française, conditionnée à une adhésion aux valeurs de la République 26/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 27/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

L'illusion d'un discours parfait

Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe Pas tout non-musulman français est islamophobe 24/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.