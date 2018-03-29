U.S. Trade and Development Agency Supports Wind Energy in Mozambique Through U.S. Solutions

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to eleQtra (Moçambique) Limitada for a feasibility study to assess the viability of a 120 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to be developed in two phases of 60 MW each, located in the Namaacha District in southern Mozambique. This plant will be among Mozambique’s first utility-scale […]

