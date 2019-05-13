Alwihda Info
U.S. Women Soccer Stars Lead Coaching Workshop for Egyptian Players and Coaches


13 Mai 2019


U.S. Women’s Soccer stars Linda Hamilton and Tiffany Marie Roberts will lead a coaching workshop for female players and their coaches from the Egyptian women’s Premiere League teams, May 12-16. Hamilton and Roberts are joined by retired U.S. Men’s soccer star Jeffery Alan Agoos. The three Americans are visiting Egypt as part of the U.S. […]

