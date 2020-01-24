U.S. and Ghana partner to Build Capable and Resilient Security and Justice Sector Institutions

The United States and Ghana continue bilateral efforts in the areas of border, maritime, police peacekeeping, cyber security, and the administration of justice to build capable and resilient security and justice sector institutions. Three high-level officials – U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kirsten Madison, […]

